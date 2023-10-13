BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 213,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 630,090 shares.The stock last traded at $630.83 and had previously closed at $636.17.

The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.87 by $2.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $675.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.61.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.