Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

