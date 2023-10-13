BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Down 3.2%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 19,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.57.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

