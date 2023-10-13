Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Down 12%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) fell 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 140,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 174,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Bon Natural Life Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bon Natural Life in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bon Natural Life by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bon Natural Life in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

