Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $127.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $127.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,606. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

