BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $45.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWA. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.48.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,430,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.