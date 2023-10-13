Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.13. 56,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,057. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.