Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRDG

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

NYSE:BRDG opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.47 million, a PE ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.75. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -850.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.