Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $904.40. 683,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,688. The company has a market capitalization of $373.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $853.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $789.36. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $426.41 and a 1 year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

