Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $110,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $8.95 on Friday, reaching $914.55. The stock had a trading volume of 459,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $853.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $789.36. The stock has a market cap of $377.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $426.41 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

