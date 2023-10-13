Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $925.91

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $925.91 and last traded at $915.53, with a volume of 421453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $905.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $373.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $853.11 and a 200 day moving average of $789.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Broadcom by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.