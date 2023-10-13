Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of BYFC opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.42.
Broadway Financial’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
