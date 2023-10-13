Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BYFC opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Broadway Financial’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

