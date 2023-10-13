Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target at $47.40

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVT

Avnet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.99%.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after purchasing an additional 335,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,772,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,777,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,113 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.