Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price at $202.73

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CL King increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.66.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.