Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Target Price at $55.15

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $183,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

