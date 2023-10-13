Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) PT at $42.45

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.07 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $117,323,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,926,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

