Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $37.22

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Chemours Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Chemours has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,190,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

