Brokerages Set Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) PT at $65.00

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $151,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,620,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,618 shares of company stock worth $2,236,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $72,080,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after buying an additional 1,804,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after buying an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $65,321,000.

PCVX stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

