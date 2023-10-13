Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $37,752,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after buying an additional 1,314,667 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $41,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 469,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after buying an additional 444,713 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

