Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 1,740 ($21.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,889.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,926.09. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,425.90 ($17.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,300 ($28.15). The company has a market cap of £286.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87.
Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,637.17%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
