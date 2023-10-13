Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,128,500 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the September 15th total of 2,554,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,293.6 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BDWBF opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.16.
