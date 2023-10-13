Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.77.

Shares of BLDR opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.9% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,459,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

