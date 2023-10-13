Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Calidi Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.

