Callon Petroleum to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPE. Mizuho increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

