Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 699,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,419. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Cameco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

