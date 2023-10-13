Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of CPB opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

