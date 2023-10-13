Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$165.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$163.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$167.53.

TSE CNR opened at C$147.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$151.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$156.01. The stock has a market cap of C$96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4312823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

