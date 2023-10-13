Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$100.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$91.27 and last traded at C$90.26, with a volume of 400616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.48.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.24.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total value of C$86,010.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6290984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

