CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $207,042.92

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $207,042.92 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,795.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00229295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.00793217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00567887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00055121 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00124676 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

