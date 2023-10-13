Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Trading Down 2.8%

Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Cannara Biotech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

