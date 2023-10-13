Canoe EIT Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$9.25 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2.63.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.