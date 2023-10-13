Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $55,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after buying an additional 3,039,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,329,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,050,000 after buying an additional 1,321,911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 648,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

