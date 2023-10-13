Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 115,456 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,456 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.55. 38,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,610. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

