Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,175 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 87,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,928. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.