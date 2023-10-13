Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.00. 54,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $555.15 and a 200 day moving average of $529.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

