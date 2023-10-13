Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

