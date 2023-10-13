Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. 167,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.68.

