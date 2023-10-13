Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF comprises 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.