Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Truist Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 68,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 54,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 265,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 517,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

