Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. 606,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,699. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $96.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

