Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. 182,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.37. 3M has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

