Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 54 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,808. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $287.84 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.73. The stock has a market cap of $378.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

