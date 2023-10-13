Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 788 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,998,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.34. 356,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

