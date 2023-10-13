Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,548 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,142,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 751,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,700 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPLV stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,436. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.