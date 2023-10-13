Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

LOW traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $197.36. 82,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $214.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

