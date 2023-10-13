Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.57 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

