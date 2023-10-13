Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases New Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

BR stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.31. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

