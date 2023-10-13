Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 241 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

