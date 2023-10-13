Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 64.4% in September

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Capstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of Capstone Companies stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacessmart mirrors and standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors.

