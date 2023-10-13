Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$7.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.49.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.09. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.05.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$448.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.35 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.6619355 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

